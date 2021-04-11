Permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Champaign
- Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, new single-family dwelling at 3913 Obsidian Drive, $157,000.
- Advance Deck & Sunroom, new deck at 2412 Waterville Drive, $25,000.
- James Kratochvil, RSM office remodel at 2021 S. First St., $163,910.
- JSM Development Services, LLC, vanilla box at 707 S. Sixth St., $55,360.
- Dodds Company, vanilla box — Spectrum warehouse at 1201 Newton Drive, $7,850,401
- Kraft Heinz Foods Co., Kraft rail shed addition at 710 N. Mattis Ave., $2,183,950.
Mahomet
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 307 Red Bud Drive, $275,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 404 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 416 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- John Holt Builder LLC, single-family detached at 511 Isabella Drive, $370,467.
- Sub 4 Development, multifamily at 911 E. Oak St., $1,900,000.
- Sub 4 Development, multifamily at 915 E. Oak St., $1,900,000.
- Sub 4 Development, multifamily at 917 E. Oak St., $1,900,000.
- Sub 4 Development, multifamily at 919 E. Oak St., $1,600,000.
- Sub 4 Development, multifamily at 913 E. Oak St., $1,000,000.
- Custom Pools, in-ground pool at 1503 Ridgefield Drive, $50,000.
- Custom Pools, in-ground pool at 1203 Morningside Lane, $50,000.
- Custom Pools, in-ground pool at 1103 Morningside Lane, $50,000.
Savoy
- Power Home Solar, solar electrical permit at 601 Harpers Ferry, $64,188.
Urbana
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3501 S. Deer Ridge Drive, $176,200.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3403 S. Deer Ridge Drive, $167,800.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1702 E. Vernon Drive, $167,800.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1610 E. Vernon Drive, $162,700.
- Flex N Gate Corp, additions at 1306 E. University Ave., $60,000.