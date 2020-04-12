Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Architectural Expressions, Top Lin Spa at 2020 N. Prospect Ave., $80,000.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, The Venue CU tenant fit-out at 51 Main St., $137,024.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, The Venue CU tenant fit-out at 55 Main St., $100,228.
Mahomet
— Millage, single family detached at 1933 Deer Run Drive, $350,000.
— Grant Hopkins, single family detached at 1316 Sweet Grass Drive, $245,000.