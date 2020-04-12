Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

— Architectural Expressions, Top Lin Spa at 2020 N. Prospect Ave., $80,000.

— JSM Development Services, LLC, The Venue CU tenant fit-out at 51 Main St., $137,024.

— JSM Development Services, LLC, The Venue CU tenant fit-out at 55 Main St., $100,228.

Mahomet

— Millage, single family detached at 1933 Deer Run Drive, $350,000.

— Grant Hopkins, single family detached at 1316 Sweet Grass Drive, $245,000.