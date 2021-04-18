Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
➜ Franke Construction, single-family detached at 404 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
➜ Franke Construction, single-family detached at 416 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
➜ John Holt Builder LLC, single-family detached at 511 Isabella Drive, $370,467.
➜ Custom Pools, in-ground pool at 1503 Ridgefield Drive, $50,000.
➜ Custom Pools, in-ground pool at 1203 Morningside Lane, $50,000.
➜ Custom Pools, in-ground pool at 1103 Morningside Lane, $50,000.
➜ Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 2203 Prairie Rose Drive, $335,000.
Rantoul
➜ Feutz Contractors, Inc, excavation/foundation at 849 Stone Bridge Drive, $513,365.
➜ Imperial Exterior Construction, roofing ta 1126 Country Club Lane, $50,000.