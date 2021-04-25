Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1423 Golden Rod Drive, $450,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1420 Golden Rod Drive, $400,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., single-family detached at 1511 Forest Ridge Drive, $450,000.
Rantoul
- Art Combest, new single-family residence at 344 Highland Drive, $116,000.
- Mid-Illinois Concrete, new permit at 744 S. Murray Road, $150,000.
- Dunleavy Construction Co., commercial demolition at 801 W. Champaign Ave., $227,300.
Urbana
— Jones & Cleary Roofing Co., roof at 101 W. Windsor Road, $1,096,965.