Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— Signature Construction Inc., single-family dwelling at 3139 Palmer Drive, $260,000.
— Mr. Handy Master, deck with integrated pool at 105 Greencroft Drive, $41,466.
— Fox Development Corp., building alteration at 2111 S. Oak St., Suite 108, $259,356.
— Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., multi-family remodel at 1604 Coronado Drive, $30,000.
MAHOMET
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 415 Red Bud Drive, $274,900.
— Grant Hopkins, single-family detached at 801 Cole Lane, $215,000.