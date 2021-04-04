Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Signature Construction, new single-family dwelling at 2104 Max Run Drive, $314,000.
- McClain’s Custom Countertops, fire restoration and repair at 1621 W. Church St., $51,787.
- Rector Construction, basement remodel/egress window at 318 Elmwood Drive, $40,842.
- Straight Up Solar, rooftop solar array at 124 W. White St., $62,600.
- Menold Construction and Restoration, repair fire damage at 707 S. Fourth St., $219,000.
Rantoul
- KTRM, LLC, commercial renovation and alteration at 109 E. Sangamon Ave., $50,000.
- Feutz Contractors, Inc., excavation/foundation at 849 Stone Bridge Drive, $513,365.
Urbana
- New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 609 W. Indiana Ave., $111,969.
Robert Zych, additions at 604 W. Michigan Ave., $45,750.