Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Signature Construction, building at 3201 Palmer Drive, $250,000.
— Signature Construction, building at 3914 Bay Circle, $270,000.
— Standard Eco, rooftop solar panels at 501 Union St., $27,107.
— Solar Ready Solutions, solar installation at 2612 Wedgewood Drive, $43,442.
— Servpro, repair fire damage to garage at 902 Holiday Drive, $27,673.
— Steinmeyer Roofing, solar at 4406 Brittany Trail Drive, $34,782.
— State Permits Inc., retail mattress store at 2002 N. Prospect Ave., $290,000.
— Hazen and Sawyer, carbon dioxide feed system at 1609 N. Mattis Ave., $300,000.
— Hazen and Sawyer, pump station at 1609 N. Mattis Ave., $620,000.
— Hazen and Sawyer, lime facility at 1609 N. Mattis Ave., $4,960,000.
— Earth Services, demo fraternity house at 303 Chalmers St., $75,000.
— Architectural Expressions, ramp replacement at 805 W. Springfield Ave., $30,000.
— PNK Design Build, Korean restaurant at 608 E. Green St., $142,000.
— Armstrong Builders, building at 1509 Peppermill Lane, $154,500.
— Steve Hamilton, new bathroom and bedroom addition at 718 W. Washington St., $65,200.
— Wells & Wells Construction, Luyando Boxing & Fitness at 500 N. Walnut St., $309,000.
— Professional Building Services, Inc., Copper Creek office build-out at 2202 W. Curtis Road, $166,187.
— University Group, laundry rooms, bathroom and updates at 58 E. John St., $62,500.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, alter retail space to office space, 707 S. Sixth St., $109,536.
— Dodds Company, office remodel at 1800 S. Oak St., $46,228.
— Sub 4 Development Company LLC, 5-story apartment building at 54 E. John St., $5,000,000.
Mahomet
— Matthew and Erica Pike, inground pool at 1503 Quarry Road, $54,500.
— IUVO Constructum, single family detached at 405 Red Bud Drive, $269,900.
— Jay and Dawn Martin, remodel at 1613 Kassen Ave., $43,000.
— Bruce and Alicia Winter, $79,835.
— Keystone Homes, single family detached at 508 Isabella Drive, $240,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single family detached at 1911 Little Field Lane, $235,000.
— Marsh Acres LLC, sign at 202 Eastwood Drive, $30,388.
— Crickett Engelbrech, garage at 105 S. Division St., $50,000.
— Nelson Builders, single family detached at 1106 Morningside Lane, $440,000.
Urbana
— RDC Gather Urbana, LLC, new commercial construction at 412 N. Lincoln Ave., $25,225,500.
— Bash & Schrock, Inc., alteration at 808 W. Illinois St., $50,000.
— Pratt Home Improvement, additions at 607 E. Green St., $41,800.
— Taylor’d Restorations, repair single family residence at 1001 S. Rainbow View, $156,000.