Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— Peter G. Paraskis, Dunkin at 607 E. Green St., $70,000
— Weger & Assoc, smoke shop at 2107 W. Springfield Ave., $40,000.
— Frank Leon, chiropractic center at 507 Town Center Boulevard, $117,000.
— Tanley LLC, new ZLL at 3425 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.
— Tanley LLC, new ZLL at 3427 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2321 Lovie Lane, $131,000.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2323 Lovie Lane, $160,000.
— TAG Residential LLC, building at 2329 Lovie Lane, $131,000.
— TAG Residential LLC, building at 2327 Lovie Lane, $146,000.
— TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2325 Lovie Lane, $219,500.
— Mike Martin Builders, LLC, addition at 1201 Charles St., $36,298.
— Mike Martin Builders, LLC, new garage at 1201 Charles St., $93,991.
— Imperial Pools, Inc., new inground pool at 4106 Crail Road, $57,000.
— Architectural Expressions, remodel at 1006 W. Anthony Drive, $100,000.
— Barber & DeAtley, alteration/repair at 1901 Fox Drive, $820,875.
MAHOMET
— Scott and Matt Nelson, single-family detached at 1212 Morningside Lane, $390,000.
— Kim Goad, garage/car port at 504 Walnut St., $29,500.
— Eric Burgwald, inground pool at 1811 Littlefield Lane, $61,000.
— John Holt Builders LLC, single-family detached at 513 Isabella Drive, $250,650.
— Mahomet Land Co., single-family detached at 1218 Briarwood Lane, $360,000.
— Tabeling Development LLC, single-family detached at 1608 Kassen Ave., $425,000.
— Rave Homes, single family detached at 1804 Littlefield Lane, $300,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1305 Country Ridge Drive, $300,000.
— IUVO Constructum, LLC, single-family detached at 214 Red Bud Drive, $265,900.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1613 Oliger Drive, $255,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1608 Oliger Drive, $300,000.
URBANA
— Distributed Generation, Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel at 300 W. Main St., $33,500.
— Distributed Generation, Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel at 1201 W. Kenyon Road, $78,000.