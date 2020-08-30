Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— ABC Roofing Inc., roof at 1601 English Oak Drive, $27,110.
— ABC Roofing Inc., roof at 2910 Valley Brook Drive, $31,580.
— Phoenix Botanicals, Phase II at 1704 S. Neil St., $140,500.
— Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, three-story apartment building at 403 W. University Ave., $1,600,000.
— MKT Custom Homes, zero-lot line at 3308 Boulder Ridge, $119,000.
— MKT Custom Homes, zero-lot line at 3310 Boulder Ridge, $119,000.
— MKT Custom Homes, zero-lot line at 3312 Boulder Ridge, $119,000.
— MKT Custom Homes, zero-lot line at 3314 Boulder Ridge, $119,000.
— Architectural Expressions, addition at 1413 Mittendorf Drive, $30,000.
— New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar at 905 W. Clark St., $32,230.
— Tyner Roofing, roofs at 1903A Lakeside Drive, $40,000.
— Tyner Roofing, roof at 1811C Lakeside Drive, $40,000.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, metal roofs over exterior stairs at 202 E. Green St., $30,000.
— Architectural Expressions, axe throwing bar at 114 S. Neil St., $348,200.
— Weger & Assoc., Shawarma Joint Restaurant at 627 E. Green St., $35,000.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, retail fit out at 32 E. Green St., $150,689.
— SAC Wireless, cell equipment upgrades at 410 E. Green St., $30,000.
Mahomet
— Don Franke, single-family detached at 2014 Kinley Drive, $170,000.
— Franke Construction, single-family detached at 303 Red Bud Drive, $150,000.
— TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 1920 Roseland Drive, $375,000.
Rantoul
— C&K Builders, residential garage/carport at 609 Glenwood Drive, $35,188.
Savoy
— New Prairie Construction Company, solar building permit at 410 Gentian St., $31,200.
— Kelly Bryant, pool at 204 Potomac Ave., $60,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 308 Newhaven Lane, $250,000.
— Ironwood Homes Inc., new construction at 307 Newhaven Lane, $260,000.
— Ironwood Homes Inc., new construction at 606 Harpers Ferry, $285,900.
— IL-Solar, Inc., solar building permit 905 N. Dunlap Ave., $34,040.
Urbana
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, single family residence at 1502 E. Marc Trail, $293,000.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, single family residence at 1702 E. Horizon Lane, $160,700.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, single family residence at 1601 E. Horizon Lane, $158,600.
— Solar Power Midwest, roof-mounted photovoltaic system at 508 E. Scovill St., $41,600.