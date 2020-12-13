Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- C-U Under Construction, living room addition at 2303 Brett Drive, $59,000.
Mahomet
- Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1217 Briarwood Lane, $370,000.
- Jim and Jill Rogers, residential addition at 1001 N. Garden Court, $27,000.
- Buzz Johnson, patio at 704 Dove Drive, $28,468.
Rantoul
- Combe Labs, Inc., industrial building alteration and addition at 200 Shelhouse Road, $280,000.
- U.S. Govt., electrical at 1448 Titan Drive, $2,066,000.
Savoy
- Imperial Pools Inc., swimming pool at 212 Clover Ave., $61,400.
- IUVO Constructum, LLC, new construction at 1416 Warwick Drive, $334,900.
- Armstrong Builders, new construction at 1402 Winterberry Road, $290,000.
Urbana
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1710 E. Vernon Drive, $158,800.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1708 E. Vernon Drive, $157,800.
- St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, parking lot at 1807 N. Federal Drive, $105,000.
- Olympic Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 601 W. University Ave., $51,449.
- LCC Telecom Services, telecommunications at 1108 W. Main St., $25,000.