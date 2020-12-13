Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • C-U Under Construction, living room addition at 2303 Brett Drive, $59,000.

Mahomet

  • Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1217 Briarwood Lane, $370,000.
  • Jim and Jill Rogers, residential addition at 1001 N. Garden Court, $27,000.
  • Buzz Johnson, patio at 704 Dove Drive, $28,468.

Rantoul

  • Combe Labs, Inc., industrial building alteration and addition at 200 Shelhouse Road, $280,000.
  • U.S. Govt., electrical at 1448 Titan Drive, $2,066,000.

Savoy

  • Imperial Pools Inc., swimming pool at 212 Clover Ave., $61,400.
  • IUVO Constructum, LLC, new construction at 1416 Warwick Drive, $334,900.
  • Armstrong Builders, new construction at 1402 Winterberry Road, $290,000.

Urbana

  • Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1710 E. Vernon Drive, $158,800.
  • Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1708 E. Vernon Drive, $157,800.
  • St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, parking lot at 1807 N. Federal Drive, $105,000.
  • Olympic Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 601 W. University Ave., $51,449.
  • LCC Telecom Services, telecommunications at 1108 W. Main St., $25,000.

