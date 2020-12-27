Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Kennedy Builders, building at 1408 Jacobs Boulevard, $288,000.
- Wells & Wells Construction, remove grade-level decks and replace with slabs at 401 Ginger Bend, $25,000.
- WIRCO/Alloy Eng. & Casting Co., dust collection system at 1700 W. Washington St., $325,000.
- Gaylord H. Swisher, Fisher National Bank at 4201 Nicklaus Drive, $2,563,541.
- Darcy Bean Construction, building at 1202 N. Walnut St., $180,450.
- Raymond Miller Construction, building at
- 3604 Boulder Ridge Drive, $200,000.
- Campbell Construction, bath and bedroom remodel at 1122 W. Daniel St., $28,000.
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., bathroom and laundry remodels at 411 E. Healey St., $37,000.
Mahomet
- Signature Homebuilders, LLC, single-family detached at 1310 Forest Ridge Drive, $500,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 1913 Deer Run Drive, $225,000.
- TK Homes Inc., single-family attached at 1917 Roseland Drive, $249,900.
- TK Homes Inc., single-family attached at 1915 Roseland Drive, $249,900
.
Rantoul
A & R Mechanical Contractors, mechanical at 400 Shelhouse Road, $29,000.