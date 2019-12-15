Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000 (by applicant, description, site and cost).
Champaign
— Hallbeck Homes, Inc., building at 1501 Wyndemere Point Drive, $1,040,000.
— C R Solar LLC, roof top solar array at 1605 Chestnut Grove Court, $43,589.
— Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., second floor multi-family over shell space at 66 Chester St., $1,305,000.
— Garden Village Management, replacement of northeast exterior stairs at 2007 Cynthia Drive, $26,200.
— KAP Architecture, LLC, remodel at 408 E. Green St., $133,100.
— Barber & DeAtley, Inc, masonry wall repairs due to vehicle accident, $66,504.
— Curry Construction, West and Company LLC at 3121 Village Office Place, $100,000.
— Architectural Expressions, structural modifications and repairs at 51 Main St., $106,000.
— Dodds Company, Photonicare office at 1902 Fox Drive, Suite F & G, $84,095.
Mahomet
— Grant Hopkins, single family detached at 807 Cole Lane, $225,000.
Urbana
— J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration at 611 W. Park St., $1,760,219.
— Bash & Schrock, Inc., repair at 911 W. Springfield Ave., $130,000.
— New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 409 W. Oregon St., $26,825.
— Olympic Construction, alteration at 611 W. Park St., $114,500.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1609 E. Horizon Lane, $143,400.
— New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 613 W. Vermont Ave., $26,825.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1611 E. Vernon Drive, $145,400.