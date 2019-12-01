Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Mike Martin Builders, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1105 W. Daniel St., $319,245
KAP Architecture, LLC, first and second floor remodel at 3405 Pebblecreek Place, $37,000
Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, Bowie Chiropractic at 2106 S. Neil St., $41,500
Costco Wholesale Corporation, addition at 2002 N. Neil St., $23,429,235
JRH Services, demolition at 608 E. Daniel St., $37,125
JRH Services, demolition at 618 E. Daniel St., $113,927
Mahomet
Jason Stephans, single family detatched at 1491 Briarwood Lane, $300,000