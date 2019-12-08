Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Axis Infrastructure LLC, McDonald’s remodel at 1605 S. Neil St., $318,000.
River City Construction, LLC, Well House #53 at 1802 N. Mattis Ave., $41,688.
Mahomet
Franke Construction, new single family detached at 315 Red Bud Drive, $210,000.
Rantoul
Gleason & Elfering, mechanical permit at 601 S. Century Boulevard, $98,070.
Urbana
J.H. Findorff & Son, remodel at 611 W. Park St., $1,760,219.
Dodds Company, new commercial construction at 1912 E. Windsor Road, $2,200,000.
Sarfatty Associates, remodel at 2705 S. Boulder Drive, $259,000.
Kennedy Builders, new single-family dwelling at 2806 E. Plantation Point, $315,000.
Bash & Schrock, Inc., repair at 911 W. Springfield Ave., $130,000.
New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 409 W. Oregon St., $26,825.
New Prairie Construction Company, exterior alterations at 613 W. Vermont Ave., $26,825.