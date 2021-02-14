Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000 Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 3910 Obsidian Drive, $225,100.
- Scott Cochrane, building at 608 S. Victor St., $184,500.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 4005 Freedom Blvd., $380,000.
- Armstrong Builders, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 4812 Oakdale Drive, $299,000.
- All Angle Construction, finishing basement at 3618 Freedom Blvd., $25,975.
- Excel Home Solar, roofmount solar at 709 Luria Lane, $50,490.
- New Prairie Construction, remodel adding master bathroom at 710 W. Park Ave., $46,347.
- Ezell Excavating, demolition at 210 S. Prospect Ave., $28,900.
Mahomet
- Unlimited Construction & Development, single-family detached at 1303 Country Ridge Drive, $295,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, single-family detached at 1809 Littlefield Lane, $320,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, single-family detached at 1617 Oliger Drive, $260,000.
- Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1309 Briarwood Lane, $450,000.
Rantoul
- Imperial Ext. Construction, commercial renovation and alteration at 128 E. Sangamon Ave., $95,115.
Urbana
- Petry-Kuhne Co., commercial alteration at 611 W. Park St., $635,805.
- J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., commercial alteration at 606 W. Park St., $84,000.
LCC Telecom Services, telecommunications permit at 611 W. Park St., $25,000.