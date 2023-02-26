Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— GRNE Solar, Scott and Martha Harden, rooftop solar at 4003 Turnberry Dr., $19,071.
— Petry-Kuhne Comp., Tuscany Cove LLC, replacing wall framing at 2408 High View Ct., $114,800.
— Route 66 Solar, Jamus, Robert and Gregory Thayn, rooftop solar at 406 Ells Ave., $37,500.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Michael and Stephanie Goebel, rooftop solar at 1311 Broadmoor Dr., $26,517.
— PB2 Architecture and Engineering, Champaign Market Place, LLC, Planet Fitness at 1901 N. Market St., $1,450,000.
— BluSky, Brenda and Lucious Hill, repair fire damage to garage at 804 Centennial Dr., $262,014.
— Tinh Vo, Haroun Trading LLC, nail salon at 409 Town Center BLVD., $100,000.
— Hallbeck Homes Inc., East Staley, Springfield, Picture Perfect Technologies Buildout at 4108 Fieldstone Rd., $140,000.
— Janna Hagensick, interior remodel at 108 E. Healey St., $42,600.
— Rivera Unlimited LLC, Josie Mae Cotton, roof replacement at 1220 Gertrude Ave., $50,381.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Albert Spohrer, rooftop solar at 1620 Congressional Way, $27,741.
— Dreamscape Custom Homes, Inc., Slvakumar and Lakshmi Gande, single family home addition at 3402 Waterville Ct., $90,000.
— Architectural Expressions, Habitat for Humanity of Champaign, storage expansion at 1914 Glenn Park Dr., $25,000.
— Janna Hagensick, apartment remodels at 507 S. Fourth St., $44,800.
Rantoul
— Freedom Roofing, George Papametro, roofing at 118 E. Sangamon Ave., $38,000.
— Five Star Comm Roofing Sys. In., John Brotherton, plumbing at 200 E. Sangamon Ave., $81,000.
— AAA Window Siding and Roofing, Jose Cantu Salina and Noel Cruz, mechanical at 605 Broadmeadow Rd., $33,000.
— McCormick Service, Dawn Babb, plumbing at 131 E. Sangamon Ave., $88,010.
— Advance Builders, Juan Rebollo, commercial renovation and alteration at 424 S. Century Blvd., $27,154.
Mahomet
— Keystone Homes, single family detached at 608 Isabella Dr., $493,311.
— Kyle and Abigail Adams, pool, in ground at 1308 Forest Ridge Dr., $160,000.
— Stephens Homes, single family detached at 1210 Briarwood Ln, $400,000.
— Barbara Flynn, remodel at 1304 Cross Creek Rd., $173,713.
Urbana
— Elevatus Architecture, Craig Armstrong, alteration on commercial building at 2602 South Philo Rd., $200,000.
— New Life Construction, alteration on single family dwelling at 709 W. Stoughton St., $29,700.