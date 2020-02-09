Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Ironwood Homes, building at 2101 Max Run Drive, $257,000.
— RDI, remodel at 406 W. Vine St., $56,000.
— New Prairie Construction, remodel at 1512 Waterford Place, $54,189.
— Wells & Wells Construction, maintenance room at 908 S. First St., $25,451.
— Smith/Burgett Architects, kitchen remodel at 302 W. Church St., $193,152.
— Weger & Assoc., pergola over patio area at 1417 S. Neil St., $50,000.
Mahomet
— Rob Frerichs, single family detached at 1313 Sweet Grass Lane, $265,000.
— Rob Frerichs, single family detached at 1323 Sweet Grass Drive, $315,000.
— Company Coffee and Wine, commercial fit out at 604 E. Main St., $69,000.
— Rob Frerichs, single family detached at 718 Cates Drive, $245,000.
Urbana
— TCT Construction, commercial alteration at 2001 S. Philo Road, $439,000.
Savoy
— Imperial Pools, Inc., pool at 201 Sunflower St., $49,110.
— Ground Effects Electric, electrical at 511 Commerce Drive, $39,000.