Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Dodds Company, sales area and warehouse for Construction Supply Group at 1310 N. McKinley Ave., $267,573.
Mahomet
— John Holt, single-family detached at 514 Isabella Drive, $212,685.
— Kyle Rave, single-family detached at 1925 Deer Run Drive, $350,000.
— Don Franke, single-family detached at 2013 Ryland Road, $250,000.
Savoy
— Varner & Rawlings, new construction at 511 Commerce Drive, $50,000.
Urbana
— Ian Hsiao, alteration at 713 W. Ohio St., $29,600.
— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., lower level of Carle Tower at 701 W. Church St., $2,775,000.
— Olympic Construction, second-floor observation at 611 W. Park St., $102,800.