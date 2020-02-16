Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

— Nelson Builders Illinois, LLC, building at 1611 Sandcherry Court, $363,000.

— Tanley LLC, new zero lot line dwelling at 3417 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.

— Tanley LLC, new zero lot line dwelling at 3419 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.

— Tanley LLC, new zero lot line dwelling at 3421 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.

— Tanley LLC, new zero lot line dwelling at 3423 Boulder Ridge Drive, $217,500.

— Stephen J. Fautsch, Target remodel at 2102 N. Prospect Ave., $1,100,000.

— One Main Construction, NCTE office renovation at 339 Fremont St., Suite 1, $167,500.

— KAP Architecture, LLC, office fit out at 310 S. First St., Suite 104, $81,100.

— Sub 4 Development Company LLC, IPG Insurance office at 3302 Mission Drive, Suite 104, $537,850.

— HBK Engineering, LLC, Parkland College solar panels at 2400 W. Bradley Ave., $2,000,000.

— Weger & Assoc., U of I Community Credit Union at 3114 Village Office Place, $31,724.

— Miller Enterprises, demolition of a three-story commercial building at 309 E. Springfield Ave., $124,500.

— JSM Development Services, LLC, jewelry store at 205 W. Park Ave., Suite 101, $42,000.

— JSM Development Services, LLC, first and second floor renovations for office at 507 E. Green St., $715,000.

— Sub 4 Development Company LLC, retail shell building at 3502 Fields South Drive, $333,000.

Mahomet

— Grant Hopkins, single family detached at 1321 Sweet Grass Drive, $291,000.

Urbana

— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., Carle tower basement renovation at 701 W. Church St., $900,000.

— The Architects Partnership, Ltd., Chase Bank interior remodel at 405 N. Broadway, $93,500.

— Broeren Russo Construction, micro office remodel at 601 W. University Ave., $52,185.

— Darcy Bean Custom Construction, master bath added to master bedroom at 311 W. Nevada St., $30,000.