Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Rantoul

— Taylor Contracting, commercial renovation and alteration at 554 Liberty Ave., $138,000.

— Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1237 Pinoak Lane, $26,000.

Savoy

— Rich Plumbing Inc., new construction at 102 Portsmouth Lane, $83,640.

Urbana

— S&B Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 2502 S. Race St., $640,000.

— Signature Construction Inc., new single-family dwelling at 2821 E. Stone Creek Boulevard, $300,000.

— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1607 E. Vernon Drive, $298,000.

— CDR Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 136 W. Main St., $25,342.

