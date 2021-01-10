Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Rantoul
— Taylor Contracting, commercial renovation and alteration at 554 Liberty Ave., $138,000.
— Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1237 Pinoak Lane, $26,000.
Savoy
— Rich Plumbing Inc., new construction at 102 Portsmouth Lane, $83,640.
Urbana
— S&B Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 2502 S. Race St., $640,000.
— Signature Construction Inc., new single-family dwelling at 2821 E. Stone Creek Boulevard, $300,000.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1607 E. Vernon Drive, $298,000.
— CDR Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 136 W. Main St., $25,342.