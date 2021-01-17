Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- TK Homes of IL LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3810 Obsidian Drive, $224,900.
- Hans Grotelueschen, suspended ceiling system at 805 Hickory St., $25,000.
Rantoul
- David & Kristeen Smith, electrical at 511 E. Grove Ave., $37,696.
- Sentry Roofing, Inc., ACC/roofing at 554 Liberty Ave., $31,480.
Savoy
Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 508 Harpers Ferry, $300,000.