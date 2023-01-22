Listed are permits for all new single- and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Timbercreek Developers, James Walder, new single family dwelling at 4405 Curtis Meadow Drive, $710,000.
- Wer Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3309 Stoneway Court, $143,750.
- Wer Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3311 Stoneway Court, $143,750.
- Wer Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3313 Stoneway Court, $143,750.
- Wer Properties, LLC, townhouse at 3315 Stoneway Court, $143,750.
- MGE Construction, Tayor and Cris Hughes, single family addition at 1304 Broadmoor Drive
- Solar Energy Solutions, Inc., Daniel Bernhardt, rooftop solar at 1106 S. Prospect Ave., $38,360.
- ADT Solar, Zamora Vega and Aaron and Zuni Saad, rooftop solar 1204 S. Duncan Road, $41,500.
- ADT Solar, Amber Perfetti, rooftop solar at 710 Sedgegrass Drive, $37,000.
- ADT Solar, William Dick, rooftop solar at 706 Ashton Lane.
- ADT Solar, Lawrence Rauchwerger, rooftop solar at 3201 Cypress Creek Road, $54,500.
- Shade Solutions, JTS Properties, LLC,
- Red Lion canopy at 211 E. Green St., $38,190.
- Andrew Fell Arch & Dewign, Altorfer, Inc., wasah bay remodeling at 802 W. Bradley Ave., $67,350.
- Andrew Fell Arch & Design, Illinois Campus Partnership, remodel kitchens and add laundry at 509 E. Clark St., $410,030.
- Andrew Fell Arch & Design, Mlpropco, LLC, apartment renovations at 512 S. Third St., $1,061,000.
- Porter Electric, LLC, Presbyterian Church, roof-mounted solar at 801 S. Fifth St., $42,202.
- New Prairie Construction, Royse Holdings, LLC, rooftop solar array on warehouse at 2511 W. Springfield Ave., $110,405.
- Liautaud Development Group, Stillwater Mgt. remodel at 2212 Fox Drive, $38,000.
- Wallberg Construction, Champaign Market Place, LLC, Discount department store at 111 Convenience Center Road, $403,000.
- Duzan Architecture and Design, H & H CU Captial, LLC, 18-unit multi-family remodeling at 509 Stoughton St., $360,000.
- Sunrise Pool Builders, Regency Legends AAC, clubhouse pool at 4503 Legends Drive, $213,500.
- Architectural Expressions, Veaceslav Cazacu, garage addition to existing office at 1519 N. Highland Ave., $50,000.
- Mode 3 Architecture, Champaign Capital, three-story multi-family dwelling at 301 W. University Ave., $3,040,000.
- Wells & Wells Construction, New Horizon United, open pavilion with closed storage at 3002 Bloomington Road, $30,000.
- Jackson Quality Construction, Douglas Square, fire damage repairs at 410-412 Nathaniel Burch Drive, $185,750.
- Darcy Bean Construction, Evan and Rhea Bruno, bath remodel at 711 La Sell Drive, $50,000.
- Revolution Solar, John Southwood, rooftop solar at 709 Newton Drive, $25,000.
- GRNE Solar, Srinivas and Sda Muthekepalli, rooftop solar at 3405 Weeping Cherry Court, $42,158.
- Vision Contracting, 64 Chester St., LLC, outdoor plaza at 64 Chester St., $28,500.
- Vision Contracting, JTS Properties, LLC, outdoor plaza at 66 Chester St., $42,500.
- Grow America Builders, LLC, Mike Talkington, cannabis dispensary buildout at 505 Town Center Blvd., $875,000.
- Architectural Expressions, Ruth Youngerman trustee, tenant remodel – Fire Doll Studios at 29 Main St., $350,000.
- Janna Hagensick, FLC 48 E. John LLC, apartment remodels at 48 E. John St., $141,120.
- Fairlawn Real Estate, FLC 107-111E Springfield, LLC, balcony repairs at 107 E. Springfield Ave., $65,000.
Mahomet
- Kenneth Daily, pool in ground at 1207 Oak Creek Road, $60,000.
- Dennis Azuma, remodel at 1513 Forest Ridge Drive, $70,000.
Savoy
- Solar building permit at 413 Preston St., $32,748.
- Remodel, single family home at 809 W. Church St., $110,000.
- Plumbing alteration at 800 Hartwell, $42,117.
- Solar electrical permit at 1019 Declaration Drive, $28,933.
- New construction, single family at 412 Harpers Ferry, $350,000.
- New construction, single family at 1414 Warwick Drive, $350,000.
- New construction, electrical at 3 Redington Court, $25,000.
- New construction, single family at 3 Redington Court, $600,000.