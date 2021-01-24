Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Barber & DeAtley, MTD fourth floor audio/video room at 45 E. University Ave., $35,000.
- Baskis Construction, Inc., basement office fit out at 201 W. Kenyon Road, $235,000.
Mahomet
- Adam Rebholz, single-family detached at 1504 Forest Ridge Drive, $475,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1410 Golden Rod Drive, $325,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1406 Golden Rod Drive, $300,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1610 Oliger Drive, $290,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1612 Oliger Drive, $295,000.
Rantoul
- Broeren-Russo, Inc., industrial building alterations and additions at 200 Shelhouse Road, $3,656,000.
- All Angles Construction, commercial renovations and alterations at 417 S. Century Boulevard, $165,000.
- Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1237 Sycamore Lane, $26,000.
- Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1229 Sycamore Lane, $26,000.
- Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1236 Sycamore Lane, $26,000.
- Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1313 Sycamore Lane, $26,000.
- Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1217 Brookshire Drive, $26,000.
- Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1253 Aspen Drive, $26,000.
Urbana
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1706 E. Vernon Drive, $147,800.
- Petry-Kuhne Co., Level 2 remodel at 701 W. Church St., $328,646.
- Joe Allan Properties, renovation at 1208 E. Michigan Ave., $25,000.