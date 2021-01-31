Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., remodel spa and salon at 807 W. Springfield Ave., $90,000.
Mahomet
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1906 Littlefield Lane, $340,000.
Savoy
TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new construction at 110 Astoria Drive, $334,900.