Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

CHAMPAIGN

— Signature Construction, basement finish at 1706 Eagle Road, $25,000.

— Brinshore Construction Management, picnic shelter at 501 W. Interstate Drive, $30,500.

URBANA

— Petry-Kuhne Co., alteration at 606 W. Park St, $50,277.

— Andrew Fell, alteration at 2 Buena Vista Court, $37,100.

— Barber & DeAtley, Inc., alteration at 2010 N. Lincoln Ave., $31,500.