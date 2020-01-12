Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— Signature Construction, basement finish at 1706 Eagle Road, $25,000.
— Brinshore Construction Management, picnic shelter at 501 W. Interstate Drive, $30,500.
URBANA
— Petry-Kuhne Co., alteration at 606 W. Park St, $50,277.
— Andrew Fell, alteration at 2 Buena Vista Court, $37,100.
— Barber & DeAtley, Inc., alteration at 2010 N. Lincoln Ave., $31,500.