Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— McGuire Homes, tenant fit-out at 3301 Fields South Drive, Suite 102, $127,000.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, vanilla box at 408-414 Town Center Boulevard, $108,307.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, remove stair and infill floor at 507 E. Green St., $33,800.
Urbana
— TCT Construction, commercial alteration at 2001 S. Philo Road, $439,300.
— HBK Engineering, foundation at 901 N. Smith Road, $36,000.