Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
URBANA
— U-Haul, new commercial construction at 2020 S. Philo Road, $250,000.
— RDC Gather Urbana, LLC, new commercial construction at 308 N. Lincoln Ave., $2,177,000.
— RDC Gather Urbana, LLC, new commercial construction at 308 N. Lincoln Ave., $17,477,000.
— Wright Construction Service, commercial alteration at 805 N. Lincoln Ave., $121,835.
— Petry-Kuhne Co., commercial alteration at 606 W. Park St., $50,277.
— Barber & DeAtley, Inc., alteration at 2010 N. Lincoln Ave., $31,500.
— Distributed Generation, Inc., exterior alterations at 1309 W. Hill St., $79,000.
— Sun Structures Designs/Four Seasons, additions at 2307 E. Delaware Ave., $45,000.