Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, building alteration at 909 N. Country Fair Drive, $126,617.
— Changzhao Zhao, Meet Fresh Restaurant at 209 E. University Ave., $150,000.
— Vector Engineers, roof-mounted solar panels at 1401 Devonshire Drive, $38,000.
—CJCM LLC Series CV505, marijuana dispensary alteration at 1704 S. Neil St., Suite C, $50,000.
—Macie Sinn, home remodel at 701 W. Green St., $34,500.
— Armstrong Builders, Inc., screened-in porch, patio and breezeway at 606 S. Highland Ave., $79,500.
—Signature Construction, Inc., basement finish at 3515 Liberty Circle, $26,350.