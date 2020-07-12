Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— TAG Residential LLC, single-family dwelling at 2315 Lovie Lane, $174,500.
— Architectural Expressions, garage and attic addition at 8 Litchfield Lane, $160,000.
— C U Under Construction, addition at 1723 Georgetown Drive, $31,342.
— Legacy Solar, LLC, roof-mounted solar array at 3008 Timbergate Road, $33,083.
— C R Solar LLC, roof-mounted solar at 302 Brookwood Drive, $39,558.
— Dodds Company, office/manufacturing space at 1101 Newton Drive, $656,660.
— Mod 3 Architecture, 7-story multi-family building at 303 Chalmers St., $11,730,000.
— Farnsworth Group, park pavilion at 1300 N. Market St., $93,025.
— Armstrong Builders, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 1510 Bluegrass Lane, $230,500.
— Blue Heron Pools, new in-ground pool at 4504 Brittany Trail Drive, $56,200.
— SAANG Inc., KoFusion restaurant with second-floor apartments at 30 Main St., $3,154,446.
MAHOMET
— Amy Crabtree, single-family detached at 401 Tamula Drive, $120,000.
— TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 401 Red Bud Drive, $272,900.
— Derek Smigelski, inground pool at 1503 Forest Ridge Drive, $50,000.
— TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 414 Red Bud Drive, $255,900
— TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 1937 Deer Run Drive, $374,000.
— Unlimited Construction, singfle-family detached at 1615 Oliger Drive, $310,000.
— Michelle Brooks, inground pool at 515 Taylor Drive, $50,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1604 Oliger Drive, $245,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1614 Oliger Drive, $245,000.
— Gary & Corlyn Eden, patio at 1709 Sunny Acres Road, $30,000.