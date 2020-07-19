Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
MAHOMET
— Mike Kessel, deck at 1501 Beaver Lake Drive, $40,000.
— Brad Allen, residential porch at 114 Karadan Lane, $29,000.
— Bill and Lisa Peithman, patio at 1211 Oak Creek Road, $51,500.
RANTOUL
— JEB Kennel Builders, residential addition at $171,950
SAVOY
— Signature Construction, Inc., new building construction at 403 Lake Falls Boulevard, $400,000.
— Rick Stewart, new building construction at 421 Lake Falls Boulevard, $400,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new building construction at 310 Newhaven Lane, $240,000.
URBANA
— Hearthstone Homes, new single-family dwelling at 1704 E. Horizon Lane, $178,500.
— Imperial Pools, Inc., pool at 2805 E. Plantation Point, $82,000.
— C-U Under Construction Inc., roof repair or replacement at 801 W. Vermont Ave., $33,128.56.