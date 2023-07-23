Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Freedom Roofing & Construction, Inc., H&H CU Capital III LLC, roof replacement at 506 S. Fourth St., $43,731.
— Thomas Pelmore, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, new addition at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 808 E. Bradley Ave., $1,761,450.
— McDonalds Corp., Linders Limited, new addition at McDonald’s at 1812 N. Neil St., $2,779,649.
— Franz Architects, Shapland Realty LLC, new addition at Take 5 Oil Change, $600,000.
— Squirrels Real Estate LLC, new addition at Smitty’s Carwash, $2,000,000.
— Andrew Fell Arch & Design, Kanha Properties LLC, new two-story multi-use building at 132 E. University Ave., $1,730,000.
— Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., FLC 405 E. Stoughton LLC, new seven story multi-family building at 405 Stoughton St., $24,330,562.
— HearthStone Homes, Jeffery Gilchrist, new single family dwelling at 1402 W. Bradley Ave., $243,000.
— Armstrong Builders of Champaign, new single family dwelling at 3809 Slate Drive, $350,000.
— Cekander Construction, William, Heather Terry, new three-season room at 1211 Foothill Drive, $69,000.
— Douglas, Charlott McDermand, new hot tub at 5014 Trey Blvd., $26,000.
— Legacy Solar LLC, Andrew Leakey, rooftop solar at 2611 Nottingham Ct., $37,397.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Leonard Lewicki, rooftop solar at 4412 Southford Trace Drive, $25,293.
— Straight Up Solar, Bradley, Meiling Mahaffey, rooftop solar at 3310 Cypress Creek Rd., $49,000.
— Sunrun Installation Service, Daren, Ann Preston, rooftop solar at 2506 Hathaway Drive, $31,317.