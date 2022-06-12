Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- 360 Electric, Coronel Alejandra, rooftop solar at 703 Newton Drive, $48,384.
- Sun Pro Solar, David and Carolyn Johnson, rooftop solar at 1109 Paula Drive, $99,100.
- Heather Creason, new garage at 909 S. New St., $25,500.
- Commercial Builders, GMS Management of Illinois Inc., Chase Bank — repair vehicle damage, $44,500.
- Miller Enterprises, Ramiro and Blanca Aguas, demolition of single-family dwelling at 4309 Stonebridge Court, $28,000.
Savoy
- New construction, electrical at 3 Redington Court, $25,000.
- New construction, single family at 3 Redington Court, $1,100,000
- Replacement at 1809 Woodfield, $25,000.
Monticello
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 9 Connor Court, $340,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 5 Connor Court, $340,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, new home construction at 3 Connor Court, $330,000.
- Jenny Carroll and Jon Bobell, addition at 8 Oakview Drive, $150,000.