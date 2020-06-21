Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— McGuire Custom Homes, new single-family dwelling at 5021 Abbey Fields Drive, $496,000.
— Armstrong Builders of Champaign, building at 3804 Slate Drive, $153,000.
— C-U Under Construction, remodel at 32 Greencroft Drive, $120,000.
— Hallbeck Homes, Inc., garage addition at 1104 W. Clark St., $30,000.
— University Group, laundry rooms, bathrooms, updates at 207 E. John St., $105,000.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, Dog Day Care at 31 E. Kenyon Road, $172,910.
RANTOUL
— Rantoul Foods, new industrial buildings at 205 Turner Drive, $6 million.
— Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1205 Wedgewood Drive, $44,622.
— Mothership Propco GSE IL, mobile home installation at 1241 Wedgewood Drive, $41,565.
— Buddy Bells Land Holdings, LLC, new other commercial building at 629 W. Champaign Ave., $801,500.
URBANA
— Cissell Mueller Construction, Inc., commercial alteration at 813 E. University Ave., $2,083,113.