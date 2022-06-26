Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
➜ Amy Walmer, pool, in ground at 805 Kimela Drive, $50,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily residence at 1104 Vision Circle, $1,090,000.
➜ Stephens Homes, single-family detached at 1406 Forest Ridge Drive, $700,000.
➜ Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1504 River Bluff Ct., $325,000.
➜ LMN Properties, LTD., sign, monument at 307 E. Oak St., $28,264.
➜ Amy Crabtree, single-family detached at 206 E. Main St., $189,000.
➜ William Heimann, addition at 1106 Farm Lake Drive, $30,000.
➜ Illini Custom Builders, single-family detached at 505 Isabella Drive, $380,000.
➜ Bret Johnson, patio at 1810 S. Orchard Drive, $25,500.
➜ Unlimited Construction & Development, single-family detached at 716 Cates Drive, $325,225.
➜ Gary Kling, addition at 201 S. Division St., $250,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1105 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1109 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1113 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1117 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1121 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1125 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1133 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Reserve Mahomet, LLC, multifamily at 1129 Vision Circle, $500,000.
➜ Mike Nichelson, remodel at 307 E. Oak St., $100,000.
➜ IUVO Constructum, LLC, single-family detached at 505 Wheatley Drive, $440,000.
Urbana
➜ Central Roofing, LLC, William Bates, roof replacement or repair at 713 W. Ohio St., $88,211.
➜ SMJ International, building permit, commercial at 2100 E. University Ave., $160,000.
➜ Taylor Construction & Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, single-family residence at 1611 E. Hillshire Drive, $159,000.
➜ Daniel One, Inc., Brent Young, single-family residence at 1009 S. Douglas Ave., $138,758.
➜ Jadco Installations, Inc., single-family residence at 908 N. Division Ave., $50,000.
➜ Dodds Company, commercial alteration at 1615 E. Windsor Ave., $57,865.
➜ Reifsteck Reid Architects, commercial alteration at 106 S. Lincoln Ave., $238,000.
➜ Morton Buildings, Jason Drake, additions at 1201½ W. Kenyon Road, $42,600.
➜ Signature Construction, Inc., Carrie Fairchild, single-family residence at 2846 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $450,000.
- RLPS Architects, Matthew Wieber, commercial alteration at 101 W. Windsor Road, $452,392.