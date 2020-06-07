Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— McGuire Homes, new single-family dwelling at 5015 Abbey Fields Drive, $375,000.
— Signature Construction Inc., building at 3137 Palmer Drive, $230,000.
— Timbercreek Developers, building at 1610 Mullikin Drive, $620,000.
— Tom Loew Design, building addition/alteration at 915 W. Park Ave., $200,000.
— BRR Architecture, Sam’s Club remodel at 915 W. Marketview Drive, $852,376.
— MH Engineered Solutions, warehouse storage area at 1310 N. McKinley Ave., $41,000.
— Felmley-Dickerson, Carle Psychology Department at 1802 S. Mattis Ave., $83,072.
— Antunovich Associates, leasing office fit-out at 102 E. Green St., Suite 1, $143,006.