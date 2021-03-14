Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Rantoul
Jeld-Wen/Mattex Service Co., mechanical at 201 Evans Road, $56,585.
Pointecore Construction, LLC, commercial renovation and alteration at 829 Broadmeadow Road, Suite B, $952,783.
Urbana
- Fiedler Group, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 1101 E. University Ave., $6,055,000.
- ServiceMaster DSI, repair at 2103 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $123,000.
- Sun Structure Designs, addition at 2809 E. Clarion Road, $51,732.