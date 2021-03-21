Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 1602 Bluegrass Lane, $217,100.
- Tanley LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1401 Sand Dollar Drive, $222,000.
- Power Home Solar, LLC, roof mounted solar at 1404 Williamsburg Drive, $54,792.
- Dodds Company, high-hazard warehouse at 101 Mercury Drive, $364,395.
Mahomet
- Jason Vogelbaugh, pavilion at 1806 E. West Lake Drive, $27,105.
- Armstrong Builders, single-family detached at 1208 Sandstone Court, $350,000.
- Armstrong Builders, single-family detached at 1212 Sandstone Court, $400,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1422 Golden Rod Drive, $370,000
.
Urbana
- POINTCORE Construction, parking lot at 1400 W. Park St., $318,336.
- Signature Homes, new single-family dwelling at 1817 S. Bohn Circle, $315,000.
- Kennedy Builders, new single-family dwelling at 2813 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $195,000.
- Hearthstone Homes, new single-family dwelling at 1606 E. Vernon Drive, $160,000.
- Habitat for Humanity, new single-family residence at 207 E. Kerr Ave., $110,000.
- Dreamscape Custom Homes, Inc., additions at 1701 S. Philo Road, $75,000.
- C-U Under Construction Inc., roof replacement or repair at 205 W. High St., $42,646.
- G.H. Peters Construction, additions at 2617 S. Muirfield Place, $32,200.