Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Andrew Fell Arch and Design, Church Street Square, LTD, interior remodel, second floor at 125 W. Church St., $293,000.
— Bulley and Andrews Concrete Restoration LLC, Shar LLC, parking garage repairs at 201 W. Springfield Ave., $244,572.
Urbana
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single family dwelling at 1315 South Ogelthorpe Ave., $160,350.
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single family dwelling at 1317 South Ogelthorpe Ave., $145,650.
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single family dwelling at 1313 South Ogelthorpe Ave., $145,650.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 2713 East Stone Creek Blvd., $187,000.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, Wes Taylor, new single family dwelling at 1714 South Bohn Circle., $186,000.
— Taylor’d Restorations, alteration, renovations, remodel at 2406 East University Ave., $127,957.
— Deborah Berthold, single family dwelling additions at 1006 South Wabash Ave., $25,000.
— JSM Management, Michael Tankersley, alterations, renovations, remodel commercial building at 701 S. Gregory St., $38,000.
— Heartstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single family dwelling at 707 North Abbey Road, $212,000.
— Heartstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single family dwelling at 1903 South Kathyrn St., $201,500.
— C-U Under Construction, Jeff Burgoni, new single family dwelling at 1311 South Ogelthorpe Ave., $160,850.