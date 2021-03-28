Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Architectural Expressions, addition at 1401 Waterford Place, $50,000.
- Mark Panno, addition at 709 Hamilton Drive, $39,500.
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., entrance stairs on east side at 106 E. Daniel St., $28,000.
- Mastec Network Solutions, cell tower modifications at 3101 S. Mattis Ave., $86,409.
- Badger Swimpools, rooftop pool at 812 S. Sixth St., $442,560.
- River City Construction, IL American Water well house at 1609 N. Mattis Ave., $125,000.
Mahomet
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 307 Red Bud Drive, $275,000.
Rantoul
- FBi Buildings, new amusement/social/recreation halls at 744 S. Murray Road, $68,958.
Savoy
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 402 Newhaven Lane, $325,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 405 Lake Falls Boulevard, $350,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 111 Hampshire Road, $350,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 904 Declaration Drive, $350,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 606 Harpers Ferry, $350,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 407 Newhaven Lane, $350,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 306 Newhaven Lane, $350,000.