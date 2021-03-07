Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2316 Lovie Lane, $146,000.
- The Atkins Group, new single-family dwelling at 2328 Lovie Lane, $207,000.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2326 Lovie Lane, $141,000.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2320 Lovie Lane, $128,000.
- TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2324 Lovie Lane, $155,000.
TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2318 Lovie Lane, $141,000.
- Timbercreek Developers, new single-family dwelling at 1412 Jacobs Boulevard, $454,000.
- Imperial Pools, Inc., pool at 3005 Weeping Cherry Drive, $90,000.
- Paul Campbell, kitchen remodel at 902 William St., $30,000.
- Harry L. Baxter, addition at 2111 O’Donnell Drive, $91,600.
- Distributed Generation, Inc., rooftop solar system at 210 E. University Ave., $78,000.
- Broeren Russo Construction, imaging room at 101 W. University Ave., $155,489.
- Farnsworth Group, Inc., cannabis dispensary at 102 E. Green St., $305,385.
Mahomet
John Holt Builder LLC, single-family detached at 509 Isabella Drive, $369,900
Rantoul
Walter Conroy Construction Consulting, residential renovation and alteration at 1401 Kenneth Drive, $36,100.
Savoy
- Armstrong Builders, new construction at 1404 Warwick Drive, $295,000.
- Armstrong Builders, new construction at 201 Shiloh Drive, $285,000.
Urbana
Habitat for Humanity, new single-family dwelling at 1211 W. Eads St., $110,000.