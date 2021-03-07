Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2316 Lovie Lane, $146,000.
  • The Atkins Group, new single-family dwelling at 2328 Lovie Lane, $207,000.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2326 Lovie Lane, $141,000.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2320 Lovie Lane, $128,000.

  • TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2324 Lovie Lane, $155,000.

TAG Residential LLC, new single-family dwelling at 2318 Lovie Lane, $141,000.

  • Timbercreek Developers, new single-family dwelling at 1412 Jacobs Boulevard, $454,000.
  • Imperial Pools, Inc., pool at 3005 Weeping Cherry Drive, $90,000.
  • Paul Campbell, kitchen remodel at 902 William St., $30,000.
  • Harry L. Baxter, addition at 2111 O’Donnell Drive, $91,600.
  • Distributed Generation, Inc., rooftop solar system at 210 E. University Ave., $78,000.
  • Broeren Russo Construction, imaging room at 101 W. University Ave., $155,489.
  • Farnsworth Group, Inc., cannabis dispensary at 102 E. Green St., $305,385.

Mahomet

John Holt Builder LLC, single-family detached at 509 Isabella Drive, $369,900

Rantoul

Walter Conroy Construction Consulting, residential renovation and alteration at 1401 Kenneth Drive, $36,100.

Savoy

  • Armstrong Builders, new construction at 1404 Warwick Drive, $295,000.
  • Armstrong Builders, new construction at 201 Shiloh Drive, $285,000.

Urbana

Habitat for Humanity, new single-family dwelling at 1211 W. Eads St., $110,000.

Trending Videos