Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

— Midwest Home Improvement, basement finish at 4412 Ironwood Lane, $25,900.

— RSP Architects, LTD, new Target store fit out at 603 E. Green St., $1,645,000.

— Michael Markstahler, two new first floor apartments in former retail space at 505 Hickory St., $237,473.

— Distributed Generation, Inc., solar panels at 302 N. First St., $79,000.

— University Group, multi-family remodel at 509 Bash Court, $260,000.

— JSM Development Services, LLC, office interior renovation at 313 N. Mattis Ave., Suite 116, $45,500.

— The University Group, laundry and bathroom work at 505 E. White St., $253,200.

—Dodds Company, I-Hotel Conference Center expansion at 1900 S. First St., $8,468,605.

Mahomet

— James and Gayle Wallace, inground pool at 1203 Marietta Drive, $35,000.

Rantoul

— Champaign Co. Housing Dev. Corp./Dogtown Heating & AC, plumbing at 201 Mitchell Court, $93,000.

Savoy

— LD Mechanical, plumbing at 603 Cayman Way, $25,000.

— Luxury Homes, new construction at 603 Cayman Way, $479,500.

— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 401 Newhaven Lane, $220,000.

— Ironwood Builders Inc., new construction at 910 Declaration Drive, $315,000.

— Darcy Bean Custom Construction, remodel at 3006 S. First St., $30,000.

Urbana

— Habitat for Humanity, new single-family dwelling at 909 N. Harvey St., $110,000.

— N.H. Dillon, LLC, additions at 403 E. Green St., $29,000.