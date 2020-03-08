Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Midwest Home Improvement, basement finish at 4412 Ironwood Lane, $25,900.
— RSP Architects, LTD, new Target store fit out at 603 E. Green St., $1,645,000.
— Michael Markstahler, two new first floor apartments in former retail space at 505 Hickory St., $237,473.
— Distributed Generation, Inc., solar panels at 302 N. First St., $79,000.
— University Group, multi-family remodel at 509 Bash Court, $260,000.
— JSM Development Services, LLC, office interior renovation at 313 N. Mattis Ave., Suite 116, $45,500.
— The University Group, laundry and bathroom work at 505 E. White St., $253,200.
—Dodds Company, I-Hotel Conference Center expansion at 1900 S. First St., $8,468,605.
Mahomet
— James and Gayle Wallace, inground pool at 1203 Marietta Drive, $35,000.
Rantoul
— Champaign Co. Housing Dev. Corp./Dogtown Heating & AC, plumbing at 201 Mitchell Court, $93,000.
Savoy
— LD Mechanical, plumbing at 603 Cayman Way, $25,000.
— Luxury Homes, new construction at 603 Cayman Way, $479,500.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 401 Newhaven Lane, $220,000.
— Ironwood Builders Inc., new construction at 910 Declaration Drive, $315,000.
— Darcy Bean Custom Construction, remodel at 3006 S. First St., $30,000.
Urbana
— Habitat for Humanity, new single-family dwelling at 909 N. Harvey St., $110,000.
— N.H. Dillon, LLC, additions at 403 E. Green St., $29,000.