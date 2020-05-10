Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
MAHOMET
— Lindsay Kearns, inground pool at 1810 W. Lake Drive, $50,000.
URBANA
— Hearthstone Homes, new single-family dwelling at 2508 N. Fairfield Drive, $169,200.
— Petry-Kuhne Co., alteration at 701 W. Church St., $142,161.— Mennenga Construction Inc., repair damage at 208 W. Washington St., $60,400.