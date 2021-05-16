Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— KAP Architecture, LLC, apartment remodel at 911 Locust St., $350,000.
— Wingle Construction Inc., i-Jet Lab fitout at 1907 S. Fourth St., $476,853.
— Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2142-2156 Sunview Drive, $38,100.
— Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2118-2132 Sunview Drive, $35,807.
— Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2102-2116 Sunview Drive, $34,232.
— Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2117-2131 Sunview Drive, $36,004.
Mahomet
— Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1706 Littlefield Lane, $290,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1808 Littlefield Lane, $320,000.
— TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, single-family detached at 1912 Roseland Drive, $400,000.
— Apex Design Build, remodel at 305 S. Prairieview Road, $970,000.
— Whisper Meadow Development, single-family detached at 1108 Morningside Lane, $429,000.
— Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1807 Littlefield Lane, $311,200.
— Dustin & Megan Newman, in-ground pool at 2202 Slade Lane, $70,000.
Rantoul
— Waters Electrical Contractors, electrical only at 849 Stone Bridge Drive, $100,635.
— Freedom Roofing, re-roofing at 801 Pacesetter Drive, $131,628.
— Rantoul Truck Center, LLC, commercial additions at 892 W. Champaign Ave., $300,000.
Urbana
— Asphalt Materials Inc., foundation only at 1001 W. Saline Court, $1,690,000.
— Olympic Construction, commercial building permit at 611 W. Park St., $352,500.
— Armstrong Builders, new single-family dwelling at 2947 E. Stone Creek Boulevard, $336,000.
— Armstrong Builders, new single-family dwelling at 1725 S. Stone Creek Boulevard, $236,000.
— Roessler Construction and Contracting, exterior alterations at 809 W.
Pennsylvania Ave, $100,000.
— BGator, new single-family dwelling at 204 S. Poplar St., $82,400.
— Ohana Pools & Spas, back yard at 2505 N. Somerset Drive, $79,550.
— I-57 Roofing, LLC, additions at 805 E. Harmon St., $45,481.
— Hearthstone Homes, new single-family dwelling at 2401 N. Fairfield Drive, $171,500.
— Moulin Pierre, alteration/renovation/remodel at 701 W. Washington St., $45,000.
— Coach House Garages, accessory structures at 506 W. Oregon St., $30,000.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3409 S. Myra Ridge Drive, $148,200.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1608 E. Vernon Drive, $148,200.
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1608 E. Horizon Lane, $148,200.