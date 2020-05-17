Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— New Prairie Construction, solar rooftop at 1609 Sandpiper Court, $27,713.
— Hallbeck Homes, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 5010 Chestnut Grove Drive, $350,000.
— JKC Real Estate, LLC, building at 604 Sedgegrass Drive, $145,000.
— JKC Real Estate, LLC, building at 606 Sedgegrass Drive, $145,000.
— Hoffman Ochs, adding to existing deck at 101 Greencroft Drive, $38,700.
— KC Home Solutions, remodel for bed/bath at 1107 W. Church St., $55,968.
— Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, showroom/storage at 3612 Bloomington Road, $80,000.
— Greg Landry, Nothing Bundt Cakes at 408 Town Center Boulevard, $287,618.
MAHOMET
— John Holt, single-family detached at 506 Isabella Drive, $233,952.
— Don Franke, single-family detached at 512 Isabella Drive, $250,000.
— Rob Lewis, patio at 1507 Forest Ridge Drive, $25,000.
URBANA
— Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new home at 1705 E. Vernon Drive, $155,000.
— Petry-Kuhne Co., commercial aleration at 701 W. Church St., $142,161.