Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Dreamscape Custom Homes, Inc, new single-family dwelling at 1207 Glen Abbey Drive, $621,235.
— Nixon Construction, screened deck at 5105 Jacks Boulevard, $26,767.
— New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar at 4405 Crossgate Drive, $53,538.
— Straight Up Solar, rooftop solar at 2402 High Meadow Lane, $34,500.
— Reifsteck Reid & Company Architecture, Sigma Phi Delta fraternity at 302 Gregory Drive, $1,020,700.
— The University Group, adding laundry at 604 E. White St., $107,426.
— Ratio Architects, Martens Community Center at 1515 N. Market St., $9,463,400.
— Broeren Russo Builders, Inc., Midwest Construction Rentals office, retail and storage area at 701 N. Country Fair Drive, $1,142,800.
Rantoul
— Best Electric, electrical at 801 Pacesetter Drive, $250,000.