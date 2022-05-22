Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Urbana
- Taylor Illinois Properties, Paul Taylor, additions on commercial building at 2406 E. University Ave., $624,000.
- Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family dwelling at 1907 Lucas St., $197,800.
- Hearthstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family dwelling at 1905 S. Lucas St., $220,500.
- Wells & Wells Construction, April Bacon, alteration/renovation/remodel at 208 W. Griggs St., $737,140.
- New Prairie Construction Comp., alteration/renovation/remodel at 402 W. Nevada St., $92,071.
- Woods Basement Systems, Heather Chukukere, alteration/renovation/remodel at 807 S. Maple St., $32,923.
- Tim Gibbs Custom Builders, new single family dwelling at 303 W. Nevada St., $300,000.
- Mumm Home Builders, new single family dwelling at 2405 N. Skyline Dr., $451,000.
- Broeren Russo Builders, alteration/renovation/remodel at 1111 W. Kenyon Rd., $540,234.