Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Signature Construction, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 1916 Max Run Drive, $335,000.
- Custom Pools, new in-ground pool at 5008 Sandcherry Drive, $50,000.
- Richard L. Bowen & Associates, retail remodel for Sephora at 109 Convenience Center Road, $300,000.
- Helmuth Storage LLC, TCB Group office/warehouse at 227 S. Staley Road, $26,900.
- Earth Services, demolition of a multifamily building at 605 S. Fourth St., $40,000.
- KAP Architecture, LLC, apartment remodel at 911 Locust St., $350,000.
- Wingle Construction Inc., i-Jet Lab fitout at 1907 S. Fourth St., $476,853.
- Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2142-2156 Sunview Drive, $38,100.
- Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2118-2132 Sunview Drive, $35,807.
- Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2102-2116 Sunview Drive, $34,232.
- Greater Good Restoration, roof replacement at 2117-2131 Sunview Drive, $36,004.
Mahomet
- One East Main, fit out at 604 E. Main St., $30,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 220 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 403 Red Bud Drive, $250,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1813 Littlefield Lane, $300,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1706 Littlefield Lane, $290,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1808 Littlefield Lane, $320,000.
- TK Homes of Illinois, LLC, single-family detached at 1912 Roseland Drive, $400,000.
- Apex Design Build, remodel at 305 S. Prairieview Road, $970,000.
- Whisper Meadow Development, single-family detached at 1108 Morningside Lane, $429,000.
- Unlimited Construction & Development, Inc., single-family detached at 1807 Littlefield Lane, $311,200.
- Dustin & Megan Newman, in-ground pool at 2202 Slade Lane, $70,000.
Rantoul
- Waters Electrical Contractors, electrical only at 849 Stone Bridge Drive, $100,635.
- Freedom Roofing, re-roofing at 801 Pacesetter Drive, $131,628.
- Rantoul Truck Center, LLC, commercial additions at 892 W. Champaign Ave., $300,000.
Urbana
- Asphalt Materials Inc., foundation only at 1001 W. Saline Court, $1,690,000.
- Olympic Construction, commercial building permit at 611 W. Park St., $352,500.
- Armstrong Builders, new single-family dwelling at 2947 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $336,000.
- Armstrong Builders, new single-family dwelling at 1725 S. Stone Creek Blvd., $236,000.
- Roessler Construction and Contracting, exterior alterations at 809 W. Pennsylvania Ave., $100,000.
- BGator, new single-family dwelling at 204 S. Poplar St., $82,400.
- Ohana Pools & Spas, back yard at 2505 N. Somerset Drive, $79,550.
- I-57 Roofing, LLC, additions at 805 E. Harmon St., $45,481.
- Hearthstone Homes, new single-family dwelling at 2401 N. Fairfield Drive, $171,500.
- Moulin Pierre, alteration/renovation/remodel at 701 W. Washington St., $45,000.
- Coach House Garages, accessory structures at 506 W. Oregon St., $30,000.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 3409 S. Myra Ridge Drive, $148,200.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1608 E. Vernon Drive, $148,200.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1608 E. Horizon Lane, $148,200.