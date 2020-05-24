Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
MAHOMET
— Tara Hurless, car port at 102 W. Union St., $50,000.
— Tara Hurless, addition at 102 W. Union St., $50,000.
RANTOUL
— Topline General Construction, building permit at 1281 Eater Drive, $28,000.
— Jack Jones Contractor, building permit at 319 S. Garrard St., $200,000.
— Jack Jones Contractor, building permit at 211 E. Sangamon Ave., $200,000.
URBANA
— Ohana Pools & Spas, renovation at 3021 E. Stone Creek Boulevard, $57,000.
— Erich Smith, additions at 803 W. Main St., $30,000.