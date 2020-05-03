Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, sorority interior remodel at 508 E. Armory Ave., $88,337.
— Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., tenant fit out at 1712 W. Springfield Ave., Suite E, $122,744.
— Herman & Kittle Properties, new guard house at 2106 W. White St., $87,000.
URBANA
— Sub 4 Development, new commercial construction at 1007 W. University Ave., $10,105,347.81.
— Darcy Bean Custom Construction, Inc., kitchen remodel at 904 S. Carle Ave., $42,670.
— CR Solar, solar addition to roof at 903 E. Silver St., $46,800.