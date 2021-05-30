Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • New Prairie Construction, covered deck at 610 N. Willis Ave., $29,700.
  • BPI Dev. Group, LLC., inground pool at 1402 Wyndemere Point Drive, $50,000.
  • Farnsworth Group, Inc., exterior work at 504 N. Market St., $40,851.
  • Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., new multi-family construction at 605 S. Fourth St., $9,747,000.

Rantoul

  • Five Star Comm Roofing Systems, Inc., reroofing at 233 N. Garrard St., $26,500.

SAVOY

  • Distributed Generation, Inc., solar at 2005 N. Dunlap Ave., $40,000.
  • Petry-Kuhne Company, addition and remodel at 702 E. Church St., $1,435,119.
  • John Hitchfield, pool at 1817 Old Maple Lane, $40,000.

Urbana

  • GAM Construction, new commercial construction at 906 E. Airport Road, $1,600,000.
  • Olympic Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 707 W. Park St., $1,100,00.
  • Gulliford Services, new commercial construction at 2903 E. Tatman Court, $824,286.
  • Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1604 E. Vernon Drive, $148,200.

