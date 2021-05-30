Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- New Prairie Construction, covered deck at 610 N. Willis Ave., $29,700.
- BPI Dev. Group, LLC., inground pool at 1402 Wyndemere Point Drive, $50,000.
- Farnsworth Group, Inc., exterior work at 504 N. Market St., $40,851.
- Mode 3 Architecture, Inc., new multi-family construction at 605 S. Fourth St., $9,747,000.
Rantoul
- Five Star Comm Roofing Systems, Inc., reroofing at 233 N. Garrard St., $26,500.
SAVOY
- Distributed Generation, Inc., solar at 2005 N. Dunlap Ave., $40,000.
- Petry-Kuhne Company, addition and remodel at 702 E. Church St., $1,435,119.
- John Hitchfield, pool at 1817 Old Maple Lane, $40,000.
Urbana
- GAM Construction, new commercial construction at 906 E. Airport Road, $1,600,000.
- Olympic Construction, alteration/renovation/remodel at 707 W. Park St., $1,100,00.
- Gulliford Services, new commercial construction at 2903 E. Tatman Court, $824,286.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1604 E. Vernon Drive, $148,200.